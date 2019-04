The Will County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that a man died at the Will County Jail on Tuesday morning while awaiting trial for murder. 28-year-old Aaron Bowers was discovered by deputies at 5:45 am in an unresponsive state in his cell. Paramedics were immediately called and transported Bowers to an area hospital were he was later pronounced deceased. Bowers was arrested in 2016 for the 2010 shooting death of Nichole Rodriguez.