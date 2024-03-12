1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Man Found Dead After Well Being Check In Bolingbrook

March 12, 2024 6:38PM CDT
Share
Man Found Dead After Well Being Check In Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook/md

A man was found dead following a well being check in Bolingbrook this afternoon. Crews were called to the scene on the 300 block of Applewood Drive for a man who threatened to harm himself. Officers tried to contact the man through multiple means of communication without success.

Just after noon, police were able to gain entry into the residence, where they found a 76-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead. The identity of the man is being withheld until next of kin have been notified

Popular Posts

1

Two People Struck And Killed Attempting To Cross Plainfield Road, Driver Flees
2

Governor Pritzker Announces $28M In Grants To Provide Free Food To Illinois Communities
3

Local Drug Store Closing Within Weeks
4

Body Found In Brandon Road Lock And Dam Monday Morning
5

Shooting In Joliet, Victim Drives Himself To the Hospital

Recent Posts