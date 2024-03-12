Man Found Dead After Well Being Check In Bolingbrook

A man was found dead following a well being check in Bolingbrook this afternoon. Crews were called to the scene on the 300 block of Applewood Drive for a man who threatened to harm himself. Officers tried to contact the man through multiple means of communication without success.

Just after noon, police were able to gain entry into the residence, where they found a 76-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead. The identity of the man is being withheld until next of kin have been notified