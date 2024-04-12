Man Identified In Crest Hill Homicide

The identity of yesterday’s shooting victim in Crest Hill has been released. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office has identified the man who was shot as 43-year-old Timothy Wells of Crest Hill. Wells was shot at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Arbor Lane yesterday morning, then transported to Ascension St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet, where he was later pronounced dead.



The Crest Hill Police Department, alongside the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are investigating