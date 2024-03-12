Manley Encourages Residents to Submit Nominations for the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame

In order to help recognize the many contributions that seniors make to the community, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is highlighting the Illinois Department on Aging’s (IDOA) Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame, which is accepting nominations through June 1.

“With the last few years being particularly hard on seniors in our community, it is more important than ever that we are taking the time to thank them for the work they do for all of us,” said Manley. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is an excellent opportunity to provide recognition to the outstanding older adults who truly make our community a special place to live. I highly encourage residents to take a moment and nominate an outstanding senior in their life.”

The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame recognizes four seniors every year for their outstanding service to their community. To be eligible, nominees must be at least 65 years or older at the time of the nomination and be a current Illinois resident or have been a resident of Illinois for most of their life. Posthumous nominations are also accepted. Completed nomination forms may be submitted electronically or returned via U.S. mail, fax, or email. For more information, please visit IDOA’s webpage at ilaging.illinois.gov/resources/newspublicationsandreports/halloffame.

During her time in the General Assembly, Manley has worked to support seniors and help enable them to continue making contributions to the communities they live in. Last year, Manley passed legislation creating the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program, which connects Will County seniors who are raising children to helpful resources, such as counseling and assistance with obtaining clothing and school supplies. Manley also passed legislation extending the use of the Alzheimer’s scratch-off ticket, providing additional resources for Alzheimer’s care, support, and education.

“As I go around our district, I am proud to see the many contributions that seniors make each and every day,” said Manley. “While their needs may change as they get older, seniors are valuable members of our community with so much to give. I will continue to work to ensure that our seniors are being provided for and have every opportunity to live healthy, independent lives.”