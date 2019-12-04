Governor’s Mansion Open For Holidays
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
The Governor’s mansion is decorated and open for the holidays. The first open house will be held December 7th, but the gates to the front courtyard will be open today. Decorations include a 30-foot Christmas tree outside and a 20 foot one inside. A tree decorated to honor the state’s first responders is located on the second level of the library, dedicated to Illinois firefighters, police officers, and military members who died in the line of duty this year. A gingerbread village created by women in Logan Correctional Center’s Baking Apprenticeship Program will also be on display.