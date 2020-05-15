Mayor Asks Governor To Allow Joliet Restaurants to Open With Stipulations
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has submitted a 10 page plan to Governor Pritzker that would allow many Joliet restaurants to open by May 22nd. The plan calls for restaurants with existing outdoor areas or those that would like to temporarily open outdoor dining in their parking lots to be able to do so if guidelines are followed. Some of the guidelines include tables be a minimum of 6 feet apart, only 25% percent of the parking lot may be utilized for dining and the interior of the restaurant may only be open to the public for takeout orders and the use of restrooms.