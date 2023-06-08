Mayor Johnson Meets With Bears President
June 8, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Mayor Brandon Johnson is breaking the ice with the Bears. Johnson held a meeting with team President Kevin Warren yesterday in hopes of establishing a rapport with the franchise. The two issued a joint statement saying they discussed their shared values and commitment to the City of Chicago and look forward to continuing the dialogue around these shared values. The meeting was held as the Bears continue to find a possible new home in the suburbs.