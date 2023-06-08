1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Mayor Johnson Meets With Bears President

June 8, 2023 12:02PM CDT
(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Mayor Brandon Johnson is breaking the ice with the Bears.  Johnson held a meeting with team President Kevin Warren yesterday in hopes of establishing a rapport with the franchise.  The two issued a joint statement saying they discussed their shared values and commitment to the City of Chicago and look forward to continuing the dialogue around these shared values.  The meeting was held as the Bears continue to find a possible new home in the suburbs.

