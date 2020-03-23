Medical Personnel Ride Metra Free During Coronavirus Pandemic
Metra/md
Doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other medical personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic will now be able to ride free on Metra trains for the duration of the state’s “stay at home” order. To ride free, medical personnel only need to present a work ID showing that they are employed at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility or local fire department to a Metra conductor.
“We know it’s a small gesture but if it makes this all a little bit easier for these men and women who are bravely showing up at work every day and saving lives during this crisis, it’s the right thing to do,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.