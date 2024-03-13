1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Medication Take Back Location Added At Coroner’s Office

March 13, 2024 6:01PM CDT
The Will County Coroner’s Facility consolidates the operations of the Will County Coroner’s Office into one location, providing a state-of-the-art, 11,460-square-foot space for efficient operations.

The Will County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with Will County Green and Med Return have installed a Medication Take-Back Kiosk in the Lobby of the Will County Coroner’s Office located at 16857 W. Laraway Rd in Joliet. The purpose of this kiosk is for the public to have a safe place to dispose of unwanted prescription medications, and over the counter medications and to keep them away from children and out of our water supply. This kiosk is not intended for sharps or needles, and inhalers. All medications collected will be disposed of by the Will County Coroner’s Office. Starting Monday March 18th, 2024, the kiosk will be accessible between the hours of 8:30am to 4:40pm, Monday through Friday, except on holidays. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers is committed to keeping our county safe from accidental or misuse of prescription drugs. For more information contact the Will County Coroner’s Office between the hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday at 815-727-8455.

