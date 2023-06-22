1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Metra Proposing Change To Fare Structure In 2024

June 22, 2023 1:03PM CDT
Share
Metra Proposing Change To Fare Structure In 2024
Metra train/md

Metra is proposing the biggest change to its fare structure in its history.  The plan for 2024 that would reduce the number of fare zones to four from ten and change some of the fare options available.  Officials say the goal of the plan is to create a fare structure that customers can easily understand, that will encourage ridership, that will simplify onboard fare collection, and meet Metra’s financial and technical constraints. 

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In PPP Loan Investigation
2

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI
3

Missing Manhattan Man's Body Recovered by Grundy County Authorities
4

Overturned Semi Closes Three Lanes On Southbound I-55
5

Two Will County Judges Voted Off The Bench

Recent Posts