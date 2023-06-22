Metra Proposing Change To Fare Structure In 2024
June 22, 2023 1:03PM CDT
Metra is proposing the biggest change to its fare structure in its history. The plan for 2024 that would reduce the number of fare zones to four from ten and change some of the fare options available. Officials say the goal of the plan is to create a fare structure that customers can easily understand, that will encourage ridership, that will simplify onboard fare collection, and meet Metra’s financial and technical constraints.