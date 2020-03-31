Midewin Provides Online Tools for At-Home Learning about Natural Resources

The USDA Forest Service – Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie has online tools available for learning at home. From sing-alongs to bat masks and more, there is something for students of all ages to learn about conservation and natural resources.
Grassland Birds: https://tinyurl.com/vycunk9; and https://tinyurl.com/qrehnf4
Midewin Bird Photo Gallery: https://tinyurl.com/r6obgzo;
List of birds that have been seen at Midewin: https://tinyurl.com/wb5w8gm
Bison: https://tinyurl.com/vejj8u5
Wildflowers and Grasses: https://tinyurl.com/sjbjmj8
Amphibians and Reptiles: https://tinyurl.com/v9nlrql
Spiders: https://tinyurl.com/vwtuz6c
Fish and Crayfish: https://tinyurl.com/rbou3q5
History: Learn the history of a former WWII arsenal site that is becoming a tallgrass prairie: https://tinyurl.com/wykljhg
The following quick links lead to online conservation learning tools that are available on the websites of the USDA Forest Service and some partners organizations:
NatureWatch: www.fs.fed.us/naturewatch/
FSNatureLIVE: www.FSNatureLive.org
Woodsy Owl: www.fs.usda.gov/learn/kids/woodsy-owl
Smokey Bear: Toolkit for Teachers: www.SmokeyBear.com/en/for-educators; Activities for children: www.SmokeyBear.com/en/smokey-for-kids
Nature Watch: www.Nature-Watch.com/
Pollinator Partnership: www.Pollinator.org/learning-center/education
Natural Inquirer: www.NaturalInquirer.org/For-Educators-v-158.html
Mister G: www.MisterGSongs.com/video/
Into the Outdoors: www.IntoTheOutdoors.org/?s=elementary
Discover the Forest: www.DiscoverTheForest.org/activities
Project EduBat: www.BatsLive.pwnet.org/edubat/curriculum.php
Photo Caption: A student reads the guide “Wildflowers and Grasses of Midewin.” The guide is one of many tools and resources for learning about natural resources and conservation that are available on the Midewin website. USDA Forest Service – Midewin NTP photo by Veronica Hinke