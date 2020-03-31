      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Midewin Provides Online Tools for At-Home Learning about Natural Resources

Mar 31, 2020 @ 6:25am

The USDA Forest Service – Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie has online tools available for learning at home. From sing-alongs to bat masks and more, there is something for students of all ages to learn about conservation and natural resources.

Grassland Birds: https://tinyurl.com/vycunk9; and https://tinyurl.com/qrehnf4

Midewin Bird Photo Gallery: https://tinyurl.com/r6obgzo;

List of birds that have been seen at Midewin: https://tinyurl.com/wb5w8gm

Bison: https://tinyurl.com/vejj8u5

Wildflowers and Grasses: https://tinyurl.com/sjbjmj8

Amphibians and Reptiles: https://tinyurl.com/v9nlrql

Spiders: https://tinyurl.com/vwtuz6c

Fish and Crayfish: https://tinyurl.com/rbou3q5

History: Learn the history of a former WWII arsenal site that is becoming a tallgrass prairie: https://tinyurl.com/wykljhg

The following quick links lead to online conservation learning tools that are available on the websites of the USDA Forest Service and some partners organizations:

NatureWatch: www.fs.fed.us/naturewatch/

FSNatureLIVE: www.FSNatureLive.org

Woodsy Owl: www.fs.usda.gov/learn/kids/woodsy-owl

Smokey Bear: Toolkit for Teachers: www.SmokeyBear.com/en/for-educators; Activities for children: www.SmokeyBear.com/en/smokey-for-kids

Nature Watch: www.Nature-Watch.com/

Pollinator Partnership: www.Pollinator.org/learning-center/education

Natural Inquirer: www.NaturalInquirer.org/For-Educators-v-158.html

Mister G: www.MisterGSongs.com/video/

Into the Outdoors: www.IntoTheOutdoors.org/?s=elementary

Discover the Forest: www.DiscoverTheForest.org/activities

Project EduBat: www.BatsLive.pwnet.org/edubat/curriculum.php

Photo Caption: A student reads the guide “Wildflowers and Grasses of Midewin.” The guide is one of many tools and resources for learning about natural resources and conservation that are available on the Midewin website. USDA Forest Service – Midewin NTP photo by Veronica Hinke

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law