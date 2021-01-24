      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Midwest Bracing For Big Snowstorm

Jan 24, 2021 @ 4:04pm
Snow falling in Wilmington

A big snowstorm is on its way to the Midwest.  The National Weather Service in Des Moines says that city could see up to a foot of snow on Monday.  Nebraska is set to get hit hard as well with the forecast calling for up to a foot in Lincoln and up to eight inches in Omaha.  Parts of Northern Kansas and Missouri are also expected to see up to a foot.  Meantime, the Weather Service in Chicago says northern Illinois could see a good bit of snow starting Monday afternoon.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Will County Coroner Identifies Person Killed in Joliet Traffic Crash
City of Joliet Frustrated with Will County Health Department Over Vaccine Distribution
Joliet: Crash Investigation Has Intersection Closed
Two Protesters, Dozens Cops And Troops At Illinois Capitol