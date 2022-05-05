Minooka Fire Officials Investigating Possible House Explosion

Investigators in Minooka are looking behind the cause of a possible house explosion in the 800 block of Daniel Drive on the City’s far north side. Just after 10:30, Minooka crews were dispatched to the area for a report of a fire and loud boom. Upon arrival, fire officials and officers found a blown out window and smoke. Upon further investigation, a possible explosive device was found. No one was hurt and no one was home at the time. Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police are both investigating the cause of the incident