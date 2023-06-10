1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Missing Manhattan Man’s Body Recovered by Grundy County Authorities

June 10, 2023 1:01PM CDT
Share
Missing Manhattan Man’s Body Recovered by Grundy County Authorities
Missing Manhattan Man Anthony W. Fehrenbacher

An investigation is underway after a dead body was found in the water near the CECO club outside Coal City. The Grundy County Coroner was called at 6:48 AM by the Coal City Fire Department.

The body is identified as missing Manhattan man, 47-year-old Anthony W. Fehrenbacher. He had been last seen on May 26th by family. The investigation is currently being handled by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Manhattan Police Department.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet, State Police Conducting Massive Manhunt on the Near Westside
2

Murder In Joliet Tuesday Night
3

UPDATE: Three In Custody Following Earlier Activity, Shelter-In-Place Still In Effect
4

Shelter In Place Issued For A Perimeter On Joliet's West Side
5

Joliet Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges

Recent Posts