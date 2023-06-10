Missing Manhattan Man’s Body Recovered by Grundy County Authorities

An investigation is underway after a dead body was found in the water near the CECO club outside Coal City. The Grundy County Coroner was called at 6:48 AM by the Coal City Fire Department.

The body is identified as missing Manhattan man, 47-year-old Anthony W. Fehrenbacher. He had been last seen on May 26th by family. The investigation is currently being handled by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Manhattan Police Department.