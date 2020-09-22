MJ And Denny Hamlin Starting NASCAR Cup Series Team With Bubba Wallace As Driver
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Bulls legend Michael Jordan is partnering with driver Denny Hamlin to start a NASCAR Cup Series team next year with Bubba Wallace as their driver. Jordan is the current owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. Hamlin met him at a Charlotte Bobcats game 11 years ago. Their friendship blossomed as he became the first NASCAR driver with an endorsement by Jordan Brand. Wallace is Nascar’s lone black driver and is in the middle of a career-best season. He has found a home after announcing earlier this month that he wouldn’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports.