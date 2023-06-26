1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

More NASCAR Race Street Closures In Place

June 26, 2023 1:01PM CDT
Share
More NASCAR Race Street Closures In Place
FILE – An elderly lady walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, early in the coronavirus pandemic March 23, 2020. NASCAR announced plans Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for a Cup Series street race to be held in Chicago on July 2, 2023. The course will include Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and South Columbus Drive, where the start/finish line and pit road will be located directly in front of Buckingham Fountain. It will pass through Grant Park and approach the northern edge of Soldier Field. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

More NASCAR Chicago Street Race street closures are in place.  New closures began yesterday in and around Grant Park.  As the course and viewing structures are assembled, residents can expect to see street closures, parking restrictions, reroutes, and traffic impacts.  The race is this coming Sunday — more details can be found on the city’s website.

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In PPP Loan Investigation
2

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI
3

Overturned Semi Closes Three Lanes On Southbound I-55
4

This Will County Village Beat Out All Others In Illinois To Make Magazine List of Best Place For Families
5

Hit-And-Run Crash On I-55 Northbound Leaves Pedestrian Dead

Recent Posts