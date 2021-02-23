More Than Half A Dozen Fire Protection Districts Help New Lenox Fire Department Battle Blaze On Monday
New Lenox Fire Department along with more than half a dozen other fire departments were called to a fire on Monday morning. The blaze was in the 1000 block of Southgate Road. Heavy smoke was coming from the townhomes’ detached garages.
The first and second engines on the scene stretched hose lines for extinguishment while the third engine worked on protecting exposure to other structures. The crews had the fire under control within 30 minutes. The building is a total loss. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Multiple agencies were on the scene and at the New Lenox Fire Stations to cover any additional calls for service during that time. These include Frankfort Fire Protection District, Mokena Fire Protection District, Manhattan Fire Protection District, East Joliet Fire Protection District, Homer Fire Protection District, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, Orland Fire Protection District, Peotone Fire Protection District, Elwood Fire Protection District, and Minooka Fire Protection District.