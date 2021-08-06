Motorcyclist Killed In Single Vehicle Crash In Joliet

A 51 year old Rockdale resident was killed early this morning in a motorcycle crash. At approx. 3:30 this morning Joliet officers responded to the area of South Chicago Street at Interstate 80 for a report of a single vehicle traffic crash with injuries.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a motorcycle driven by a 51-year-old male Rockdale resident was northbound on South Chicago Street near Interstate 80 at which time the driver struck a guard rail and he was ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the Will County Coroner’s Office. Investigation of this crash is in its early stages and is being conducted by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.