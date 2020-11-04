Multiple Counties Vote To Separate Chicago From Illinois
Multiple counties want Chicago separated from Illinois, creating a new state. Counties including Christian, Shelby, and Moultrie voted yesterday in favor of measures to make that happen. Many downstate counties have been pushing for Chicago to become the 51st state because they say they are overlooked politically, culturally, and economically.