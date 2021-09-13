Multiple Plainfield 202 Schools to E-Learn on Monday Due to Boil Order

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that due to the boil order issued for village water several 202 schools including three of their high schools will attend classes remotely on Monday. On Friday evening the village of Plainfield announced that the E. coli bacteria was detected in their water supply and boil order was put into place through Monday. The village has stated that if testing samples come back negative for the bacteria on Monday then the order will be lifted.
The following schools will be learning remotely on Monday.
The following schools do not receive water from the village and will attend class in person.