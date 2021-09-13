      Weather Alert

Multiple Plainfield 202 Schools to E-Learn on Monday Due to Boil Order

Sep 13, 2021 @ 7:14am
Plainfield East High School/md

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that due to the boil order issued for village water several 202 schools including three of their high schools will attend classes remotely on Monday. On Friday evening the village of Plainfield announced that the E. coli bacteria was detected in their water supply and boil order was put into place through Monday. The village has stated that if testing samples come back negative for the bacteria on Monday then the order will be lifted.

The following schools will be learning remotely on Monday.

  • Bonnie McBeth Learning Center/Ina Brixey Center
  • Central Elementary
  • Eagle Pointe Elementary
  • Eichelberger Elementary
  • Freedom Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Walker’s Grove Elementary
  • Wallin Oaks Elementary
  • Heritage Grove Middle School
  • Indian Trail Middle School
  • Ira Jones Middle School
  • John F. Kennedy Middle School
  • Plainfield High School — Central Campus
  • Plainfield North High School
  • Plainfield East High School
  • Plainfield Academy

The following schools do not receive water from the village and will attend class in person.

  • Charles Reed Elementary
  • Creekside Elementary
  • Crystal Lawns Elementary
  • Grand Prairie Elementary
  • Lakewood Falls Elementary
  • Liberty Elementary
  • Meadow View Elementary
  • Ridge Elementary School
  • River View Elementary
  • Thomas Jefferson Elementary
  • Wesmere Elementary
  • Aux Sable Middle School
  • Drauden Point Middle School
  • Timber Ridge Middle School
  • Plainfield South High School

 

