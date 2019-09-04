Naperville Bans Recreational Marijuana Sales
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Naperville wants nothing to do with marijuana sales. City Council members voted yesterday 6-to-3 to opt out of recreational pot sales within city limits. They also directed staff to return with information on a possible referendum question for council consideration. The hope is for the question to go on the March 17 Primary Election ballot.