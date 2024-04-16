Naperville Police Investigating Shooting

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the approximate time of 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2500 block of Leach Drive for the report of a gunshot victim. Police and Fire personnel arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The wound is believed to be non-life threatening. Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act.

The offenders reportedly fled on foot in an unknown direction of travel. Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown and a shelter in place Naper Notify Alert was sent to surrounding residents.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.