New Generic Narcan Could Help Fight Opioid Crisis In Illinois

A newly available generic version of overdose antidote Narcan could help fight the opioid crisis in Illinois. Pastor Dan Herman with Hope Over Addiction in Rockford says the nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose is fairly easy to administer and is an incredible tool. The FDA approved the generic naloxone last week, which could drop the price to buy the overdose-reversing drug. In Winnebago County, the health department supplies free Narcan kits and training to the public, which first responders say saves lives.