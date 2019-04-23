New Generic Narcan Could Help Fight Opioid Crisis In Illinois
By Monica DeSantis
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 9:51 AM
File photo/Narcan Nasal Spray/md

A newly available generic version of overdose antidote Narcan could help fight the opioid crisis in Illinois. Pastor Dan Herman with Hope Over Addiction in Rockford says the nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose is fairly easy to administer and is an incredible tool. The FDA approved the generic naloxone last week, which could drop the price to buy the overdose-reversing drug. In Winnebago County, the health department supplies free Narcan kits and training to the public, which first responders say saves lives.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Crystal Lake Police Release Father’s Call To 9-1-1 Nettle Creek Fire Classified as Undetermined Man Dies Awaiting Trial for Murder State Police Seek To Rebuild Dwindling Force Garrett Popcorn Alleges Former Worker Stole Secret Recipes Cause Of Nettle Creek Clubhouse Fire May Be Released Today
Comments