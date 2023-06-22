1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

New Legislation Would Expand ID Options For Immigrants In Illinois

June 22, 2023 1:00PM CDT
New Legislation Would Expand ID Options For Immigrants In Illinois
New legislation awaiting Governor Pritzker’s signature would expand identification options for undocumented immigrants.  The measure approved by lawmakers would allow non-citizen residents who are eligible to receive a standard driver’s license with the wording “Federal Limits Apply” printed atop of the cards.  These licenses would replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver’s Licenses, which undocumented immigrants have been able to obtain to drive legally in Illinois.

