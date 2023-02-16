New Lenox Offers Free Presentation On How to Survive An Active Shooter
The New Lenox Safe Community Coalition, in partnership with Southern Cross Safety Academy, is offering a FREE presentation entitled “Surviving an Active Shooter.” The presentation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm in the Community Room at the New Lenox Village Hall. Registration is being handled through Eventbrite via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/
Seating is limited so please register ASAP!
Those in attendance will learn:
· Pre-Incident: Ways to stay prepared everywhere you go.
· During an Incident: How to Run, Hide, and Fight properly while exploring your best options.
· Post-Incident: What to do after you’ve escaped or survived.
Joseph Malone is the CEO and Founder of Southern Cross Inc. His experience in safety includes more than 13 years in the Marine Corps, most notably under the Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC Raiders). He has spent his career translating that knowledge into practical training for communities around the country. For additional information about Joe and Southern Cross Safety Academy, visit https://www.southerncross.