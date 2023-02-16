New Lenox Offers Free Presentation On How to Survive An Active Shooter

Lawmen lead "rescued" students from Clinton High School in Clinton, Miss., during an "active shooter drill., Friday, Jan. 3, 2014. Educators teamed with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to hold an "active shooter" drill at the school. Clinton police and other lawmen responded to a "report" of a student armed and wearing a bullet resistant vest entering the high school. The authorities employed quick entrance to the school and the safe removal of students. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The New Lenox Safe Community Coalition, in partnership with Southern Cross Safety Academy, is offering a FREE presentation entitled “Surviving an Active Shooter.” The presentation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm in the Community Room at the New Lenox Village Hall. Registration is being handled through Eventbrite via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ surviving-an-active-shooter- tickets-529858841057

Seating is limited so please register ASAP!

Those in attendance will learn:

· Pre-Incident: Ways to stay prepared everywhere you go.

· During an Incident: How to Run, Hide, and Fight properly while exploring your best options.

· Post-Incident: What to do after you’ve escaped or survived.

Joseph Malone is the CEO and Founder of Southern Cross Inc. His experience in safety includes more than 13 years in the Marine Corps, most notably under the Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC Raiders). He has spent his career translating that knowledge into practical training for communities around the country. For additional information about Joe and Southern Cross Safety Academy, visit https://www.southerncross. company/