State Senator Michael E. Hastings is excited to announce that the New Lenox Park District is set to receive $400,000 to develop the Hibernia Park.
Hastings (D-Frankfort) has been a constant advocate for state assistance in improving parks for our youth.
“This is a direct investment in improving the lives of New Lenox residents,” Hastings said. “Our parks encourage healthy and vibrant communities to help spur economic growth and increase access to recreational opportunities.”
Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program grants are administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and support local park projects. When combined with local matching funds, the latest OSLAD grants provide more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.
Hibernia Park, within the New Lenox Community Park District, will receive $400,000 for renovations.
“I’m excited to see the improvements made to our community parks, and see how the jobs these projects create will provide a strong boost to our economy,” said Hastings. “During Parks and Recreation Month, I encourage residents to get outside and enjoy what our local parks have to offer.”
Learn more about OSLAD grants and see a full list of projects on the Illinois DNR website.
Press Release