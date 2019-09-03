Night Golf, Music, Happy Hour At Inwood Golf Course
Golf Course/photo/Monica DeSantis
A fun event at Inwood Golf Course this weekend will benefit Special Olympics athletes from Joliet and Channahon. Joliet Park District interim director Brad Staab says two events are being combined; moonlight golf and autumn lights.
The event is Autumn Moonlight Happy Hour and Golf Scramble Benefiting SRJC and the Richard Marcum Scholarship Fund will be held on Saturday, September 7th at Inwood Golf Court. The money raised from the golf scramble benefits the Special Recreation of Joliet & Channahon (SRJC) by funding travel expenses for the SRJC Special Olympics athletes along with contributing to the Richard Marcum Scholarship fund, which offers program scholarships to SRJC participants.
Happy hour begins at 5:30, there will golf, music and good with raffles and games plus moonlight golf and post party where your score card could be a winner. To register go to golfjoliet.com.