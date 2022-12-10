Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry

Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:

St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield

Tuesday, December 13 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm.

Please arrive by 4:00 pm.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last. Food is free to low income neighbors in need. Boxes or bags will be provided as this will be a drive-through style distribution.