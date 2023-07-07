Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Suspended After Hazing Probe
July 7, 2023 1:45PM CDT
Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suspended without pay following a hazing investigation He will miss two weeks without pay and will start his suspension immediately. The independent probe started last December following allegations that the Wildcats football players pressured teammates to participate in hazing. Northwestern University officials will also end practices and events at Camp Kenosha and will add an independent monitor to the locker room who does not report to the football staff.