“Not Looking Good” for High School Baseball Finals in Joliet in 2021
Joliet Stadium, DuPage Medical Group Field/ss
The city of Joliet is likely looking at a second straight year of no high school baseball finals in the city’s downtown. DuPage Medical Group Field is the site of the Class 3A and 4A State Baseball Finals. Last year’s 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID and according to Bob Navarro from the Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau tells WJOL no official decision has been made for this years tournament.
“For 2021, it’s not looking good for a tournament in Joliet in June,” Navarro tells WJOL.
The city of Joliet has hosted the state baseball finals for the last 15 years and was entering the last year of a five year agreement heading into 2021. Navarro has said though that IHSA is interested in extending the contract for the lost years of baseball.
“We’ve been in discussions with IHSA and the 2020 season will be rolled over into 2022 and the hope is that if 2021 doesn’t happen they will roll that year over for 2023.”
The Joliet City Council Stadium Committee have also recently stated that they are in favor of the contract being extended for IHSA Baseball in Downtown Joliet.