NU Reveals Plans For New Football Stadium

Northwestern University is revealing plans to replace the 97-year-old Ryan Field with a new football stadium. The new stadium will have a maximum seating capacity of 35-thousand, which is more than 12-thousand fewer than the current Ryan Field. A state-of-the-art canopy will be installed to focus noise and light on the field. Officials say new Ryan Field stadium campus will be funded entirely with private dollars, requiring no taxpayer financing.