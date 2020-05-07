Nursing Home Workers Reach Tentative Agreement To Avoid Strike Tomorrow
Thousands of nursing home workers in the Chicago area and around the state won’t be going on strike tomorrow. Staffers at dozens of facilities avoided the work stoppage by reaching a tentative agreement overnight with nursing home owners for a two-year deal that provides them with hazard pay, paid time off, and resources to protect them and nursing home residents during the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement impacts thousand of members of SEIU Healthcare. It must be ratified by union members.