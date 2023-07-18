Obama Stars In Kankakee Library TikTok Video To Fight Book Bans

Former President Barack Obama is joining forces with the Kankakee Public Library in the fight against book bans. Obama is featured in a video posted on the library’s TikTok account yesterday. The ex-President is seen reading a book and drinking out of a Kankakee Public Library mug. The video is part of a series of TikToks that Obama has filmed with libraries across the country to combat an effort by conservatives to ban books at schools and public libraries.