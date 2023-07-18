1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Obama Stars In Kankakee Library TikTok Video To Fight Book Bans

July 18, 2023 5:30AM CDT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Former President Barack Obama is joining forces with the Kankakee Public Library in the fight against book bans. Obama is featured in a video posted on the library’s TikTok account yesterday. The ex-President is seen reading a book and drinking out of a Kankakee Public Library mug. The video is part of a series of TikToks that Obama has filmed with libraries across the country to combat an effort by conservatives to ban books at schools and public libraries.

