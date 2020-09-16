Officials Call IDES Callback System Failure
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Official are saying the Illinois Department of Employment Security call back system is a failure. IDES switched to the callback only model over two months ago. The system puts people who call in into a queue and calls the person back when their queue number comes up. Residents and politicians say the system isn’t working as intended.