      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Officials Call IDES Callback System Failure

Sep 16, 2020 @ 12:43pm
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Official are saying the Illinois Department of Employment Security call back system is a failure. IDES switched to the callback only model over two months ago. The system puts people who call in into a queue and calls the person back when their queue number comes up. Residents and politicians say the system isn’t working as intended.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington