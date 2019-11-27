Old Plank Trail Groper Arrested
Anthony Swift/Will County Adult Detention Center
A man who has been groping women along the Old Plank Road trail in Frankfort has been arrested. Frankfort Police Department press release on Facebook posted below.
The Frankfort Police Department investigated three separate complaints of women being battered on the Old Plank Road Trail. In all incidents a lone black male offender grabbed the buttocks area of each victim. These incidents occurred on 09/10/19, 10/23/19 and 11/06/19.
On 11/25/19 at approximately 1120 a.m., the Frankfort Police Department received multiple reports of a potential suspect running between the area of Larch Road and the Lagrange Road suspension bridge. A complainant advised she was walking westbound on the trail and noticed a subject running eastbound towards her. The subject matched the description of the suspect in the previous cases. After passing the subject she continued to walk westbound and felt someone approaching her from behind in a rapid manner. The complainant quickly turned and noticed the suspect directly behind her. The complainant believed the suspect was attempting to touch her, but her movement startled the suspect and he quickly changed course running back east on the trail.
Frankfort Patrol Officers and a Will County Forest Preserve Officer setup a perimeter and began to tighten the perimeter with each reported sighting. The subject was ultimately detained on the trail between Oak and White Streets. The subject was brought to the Frankfort Police Department for further questioning. At this time 33 year old Anthony C. Swift residing in the 22800 block of East Drive, Richton Park, Illinois has been identified as the offender in these cases. During this incident Mister Swift parked his vehicle near White and Elwood Streets. Through investigation we learned Mister Swift was a regular user of the trail who would sometimes park near Larch Road and the Old Plank Road Trail.
Mister Swift has been charged with the Class 4 Felony of Aggravated Battery. He was processed and interviewed at the Frankfort Police Department, and has since been transferred to the Will County Jail to await a bond hearing.
The Frankfort Police Department is extremely grateful for the leads and tips received from the community and other law enforcement agencies. These tips helped lead to the identification and arrest of Anthony Swift.