One killed in Friday night traffic crash in Joliet

April 15, 2023 10:46PM CDT
A motorcyclist was killed on Friday night after an accident in Joliet. It was at 11:11 PM that Joliet Police responded to the area of Northeast Frontage Road and Pandola Avenue for a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle. 

A preliminary investigation has determined that a 20-year-old male was driving a Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Northeast Frontage Road approaching Pandola Avenue. At which time the motorcycle struck the passenger side of a Ford Edge driven by a 69-year-old male. 

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike following the collision. The rider was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he was later pronounced deceased. 

Two female passengers of the Ford Edge were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, and one of the two female passengers sustained life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Ford Edge and an additional male passenger were uninjured. The roadway was closed for numerous hours while the crash scene was reconstructed.

This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.

Recent Posts