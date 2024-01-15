One Person Dead Following Crash on I-55 Over The Weekend

One person is dead following a serious crash over the weekend on Interstate 55 in unincorporated Will County. Crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash around 8:30am on Saturday just north of the River Road Interchange. Just before authorities arrived on scene, a semi arrived upon the crash, unable to stop. The semi struck the crash scene, killing one person.

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers confirmed the death of the driver as 52-year-old Louis Savoia from Wilmington. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Illinois State Police issued a traffic citation to a Missouri truck driver for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and going too fast for conditions