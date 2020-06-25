      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Osundairo Brothers No Longer Cooperating In Smollett Case

Jun 25, 2020 @ 2:55pm
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, departs after an initial court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Chicago on a new set of charges alleging that he lied to police about being targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago early last year. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The brothers accused of helping stage a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019 against former Empire star Jussie Smollett are no longer cooperating with prosecutors.  Abel Osundairo told CBS 2 Chicago that he and his brother, Ola, will not testify against Smollett.  He said he took that position after items collected from his apartment, including a nine-millimeter gun inside a safe have not been returned.  The brother’s lawyer has filed a motion with a judge for their belongings to be returned.  More than a week ago, a judge ruled the latest criminal case against Smollett did not constitute double jeopardy.  The actor was accused of making a false report to Chicago police and was indicted in March of last year on 16 counts of disorderly conduct. Weeks later, the state’s attorney’s office dropped the charges, then a year later Smollett was indicted again by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 715 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington