1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Overnight lane closures on I-80 at Wheeler Avenue

July 12, 2023 4:53PM CDT
Share
Overnight lane closures on I-80 at Wheeler Avenue
Photo: WJOL News

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of effort to replace the bridge carrying Wheeler Avenue over Interstate 80, in Joliet, overnight lane closures, accompanied by 15-minute full expressway traffic stops, are scheduled to take place beginning, Tuesday, July 18. The closures are necessary to safely remove the existing Wheeler Avenue bridge over the expressway.

To complete the work, motorists should expect various overnight lane closures in both directions of I-80 near Wheeler Avenue. The closures are scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, with full stops for no longer than 15 minutes at a time starting at 1 a.m. each night. The work is anticipated to be completed by 5 a.m. Friday, July 28.

The $5.7 million project will replace the existing bridge with a new structure that will accommodate the widening of I-80. New storm sewers and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps also will be installed. The project is anticipated to be completed in December.

Popular Posts

1

Illinois' New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st
2

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
3

Dangerous Situation Along Route 53 in Joliet As Concrete Trucks Make A U-Turn Near Construction Site
4

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital
5

SNAP Customers Who Lost Food Due To Power Outages Could Get Replacement Benefits

Recent Posts