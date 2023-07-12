Overnight lane closures on I-80 at Wheeler Avenue

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of effort to replace the bridge carrying Wheeler Avenue over Interstate 80, in Joliet, overnight lane closures, accompanied by 15-minute full expressway traffic stops, are scheduled to take place beginning, Tuesday, July 18. The closures are necessary to safely remove the existing Wheeler Avenue bridge over the expressway.

To complete the work, motorists should expect various overnight lane closures in both directions of I-80 near Wheeler Avenue. The closures are scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, with full stops for no longer than 15 minutes at a time starting at 1 a.m. each night. The work is anticipated to be completed by 5 a.m. Friday, July 28.

The $5.7 million project will replace the existing bridge with a new structure that will accommodate the widening of I-80. New storm sewers and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps also will be installed. The project is anticipated to be completed in December.