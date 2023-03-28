1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Overnight Road Work On Interstate 80 bridges over Rowell Avenue

March 28, 2023 5:55AM CDT
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the Interstate 80 bridges over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, in Joliet, full overnight closures are scheduled to take place over the next two weeks beginning, weather permitting,  Monday, March 27.

To accommodate the work, Rowell Avenue, between Linden and Haven avenues will be closed each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

A detour will direct Rowell Avenue motorists to Richards Street, Fourth Street and Mills Road. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

