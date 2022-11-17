1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Parents Of Boy Who Fell From Wall At Navy Pier File Lawsuit

November 17, 2022 12:01PM CST
Share
Parents Of Boy Who Fell From Wall At Navy Pier File Lawsuit
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The parents of an eight-year-old Michigan boy are suing Navy Pier after their son fell from the top of a 24-foot climbing wall at the tourist attraction in July.  A lawsuit filed this week in Cook County court claims workers didn’t properly secure George Brewer to the wall and there was nothing on the ground to help cushion the fall.  The suit says the incident left the boy with severe injuries all over his body.  The accident was caught on video.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
2

President to Deliver Speech In Joliet on Saturday
3

Noontime Crash In Joliet
4

Meijer Gas Station Robber Arrested In Bolingbrook
5

GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash

Recent Posts