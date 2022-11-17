Parents Of Boy Who Fell From Wall At Navy Pier File Lawsuit

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The parents of an eight-year-old Michigan boy are suing Navy Pier after their son fell from the top of a 24-foot climbing wall at the tourist attraction in July. A lawsuit filed this week in Cook County court claims workers didn’t properly secure George Brewer to the wall and there was nothing on the ground to help cushion the fall. The suit says the incident left the boy with severe injuries all over his body. The accident was caught on video.