Patient Intake Tent Set Up Outside Of Morris Hospital
A local hospital is preparing for more patients. Morris Hospital has put up a triage tent outside of the emergency department. The triage tent would be used as patient intake. Currently Morris Hospital is dealing with 17 COVID patients. The hospital has 88 beds.
Regions 5, 7 & 8 face tier 2 mitigation measures beginning November 11th. Region 7’s positivity rate is at 17.5%. In region 7, only 25% of all surgical beds are available and 26% of ICU beds are available.