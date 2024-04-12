Patrick Sheehan Named To Illinois House 37th District Vacancy

The City of Lockport is excited to announce that Alderman Patrick Sheehan, Ward 1, will be assuming the position of Representative for the 37th District in the Illinois House of Representatives, following the resignation of Representative Ozinga. The 37th District serves parts of Lockport, Joliet, Homer Glen, Frankfort, Mokena, New Lenox, Orland Park, Orland Hills, and Tinley Park.

“On behalf of the Council, we extend our gratitude to Pat for his service as an Alderman. As he embarks on a new journey, we wish him nothing but success in his new role” said Mayor Steve Streit.

In July 2023, the Mayor and City Council announced the appointment of Pat Sheehan to serve out the remaining term of Ward 1 Alderman Matt Kairis. Since it is still less than 28 months remaining in the unexpired term for Kairis’ seat that Sheehan was appointed to fill, the Mayor has the honor of selecting a replacement for Sheehan, who will serve until the upcoming 2025 consolidated election when a successor is elected.