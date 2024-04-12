1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Patrick Sheehan Named To Illinois House 37th District Vacancy

April 12, 2024 4:48PM CDT
Patrick Sheehan Named To Illinois House 37th District Vacancy
New IL State House Representative Patrick Sheehan being sworn in following the vacancy left by Tim Ozinga/Provided Photo

The City of Lockport is excited to announce that Alderman Patrick Sheehan, Ward  1, will be assuming the position of Representative for the 37th District in the Illinois House of  Representatives, following the resignation of Representative Ozinga. The 37th District serves parts of  Lockport, Joliet, Homer Glen, Frankfort, Mokena, New Lenox, Orland Park, Orland Hills, and Tinley Park. 

“On behalf of the Council, we extend our gratitude to Pat for his service as an Alderman. As he embarks  on a new journey, we wish him nothing but success in his new role” said Mayor Steve Streit. 

In July 2023, the Mayor and City Council announced the appointment of Pat Sheehan to serve out the  remaining term of Ward 1 Alderman Matt Kairis. Since it is still less than 28 months remaining in the  unexpired term for Kairis’ seat that Sheehan was appointed to fill, the Mayor has the honor of selecting  a replacement for Sheehan, who will serve until the upcoming 2025 consolidated election when a  successor is elected. 

