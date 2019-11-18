Paul Konerko Appears On Baseball HoF Ballot
Former Chicago White Sox player Paul Konerko speaks during a ceremony retiring his No. 14 at U.S. Cellular Field before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, Saturday, May 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Konerko is making his first appearance on the ballot for Cooperstown. The Baseball Hall of Fame announced their 2020 ballot today which includes the former White Sox captain. Konerko played 16 season with the White Sox winning the World Series in 2005. He was also ALCS MVP in 2005. Former teammates Andruw Jones and Manny Ramirez are also on the ballot as is ex-Cubs Carlos Pena and Alfonso Soriano. Omar Vizquel and Sammy Sosa are also candidates.