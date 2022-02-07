      Weather Alert

Peterson Court Date Continued To May 18th

Feb 7, 2022 @ 9:47am
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Lawyers for former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson were in a Will County Courtroom on Monday. Peterson is fighting his conviction of murdering his third wife Kathleen Savio. The judge in the case is considering Peterson’s hand-printed motion sent from an Indiana prison to vacate his conviction because of bad legal representation, an overzealous prosecutor, and a film that portrayed him in a “very negative light” in the eyes of the jury.

Peterson’s hearing is continued until May 18th. Peterson is being represented by public defenders. His attorney mentioned they had out-of-state new witnesses that they wanted to interview. It’s unclear what information those witnesses have in relation to the case or Peterson himself. The defense did not request that Peterson be at the hearing on May 18th but they could amend that request.

Peterson did not appear physically or via zoom at today’s hearing.

Popular Posts
Here is a list of snow totals expected by 3pm Today
One Injured After Shooting in Funeral Home Parking Lot
Protestors Show Up At Joliet City Council Meeting And Civil Unrest On West Side
Is Chicagoland Speedway Open Again?
Schools E-Learning Day Or Closed Plus Troy Township Offices And Joliet Library Closed
Connect With Us Listen To Us On