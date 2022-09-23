1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Photo Gallery: Grand Opening For Romeoville Entertainment Complex

September 23, 2022 5:59AM CDT
Scene 75

A ribbon cutting today for a new entertainment complex in Romeoville. Scene 75’s Grand Opening is today, Friday, September 23rd.  The first 300 guests that attend and enter the building will receive a free ride on either the Drop Tower or Tsunami Coaster.

It’s billed as Chicagoland’s premier indoor family entertainment destination with 135,000 square free of fun. Scene 75 has 15 attractions including go-karts, a roller coaster, a drop tower and more than 150 state-of-the-art arcade games. Plus The Backyard Eatery, a sweet shop and full-service bar and banquet facility.

