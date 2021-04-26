Pink Moon Rises Tonight

Moon/April 26, 2021/md
The last week of April begins with a pink moon tonight. The moon will officially be full at 11:32 p.m. Eastern Time and it will look plenty full when it rises above the eastern horizon earlier in the evening, but won’t actually look pink. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says April’s full moon is called the pink moon because it corresponds with the early springtime blooms of a pink wildflower native to eastern North America. Tonight’s moon will look golden when it peeks over the horizon, fading to bright white as it rises overhead.