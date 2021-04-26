      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pink Moon Rises Tonight

Apr 26, 2021 @ 5:17am
Moon/April 26, 2021/md

The last week of April begins with a pink moon tonight. The moon will officially be full at 11:32 p.m. Eastern Time and it will look plenty full when it rises above the eastern horizon earlier in the evening, but won’t actually look pink. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says April’s full moon is called the pink moon because it corresponds with the early springtime blooms of a pink wildflower native to eastern North America. Tonight’s moon will look golden when it peeks over the horizon, fading to bright white as it rises overhead.

Popular Posts
Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance at Joliet Casino
Seven Construction Projects This Summer Of Which Five Are On I-55
Bobcat Spotted for First Time in Southern Will County Nature Preserve
Lemont Man Dies Following ATV Crash
Cesar Guerrero Elected to Joliet City Council At-Large Seat