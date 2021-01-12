Plainfield District 202 Scheduled To Bring Students Back To The Classroom Beginning January 25th
Dr. Lane Abrell
Plainfield District 202 students are scheduled to return to in-person learning between January 25 and February 16, 2021.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell updated the Board of Education at its January 11, 2021 regular meeting on the plan to bring students back to classes in small groups as long as health and safety conditions allow.
CLICK HERE for the full press release, including the power point given to the Board of Education tonight.
Students who chose in-person learning will use a hybrid schedule, in the classroom two days, and at home three days.
Covid-19 statistics in Will County have improved since the high point in November. Assuming they stabilize or improve, students whose parents have indicated they intend to return to in-person learning will come back in this order:
- January 25 – PreK-12 multi-needs and specialized programs
- Feb 1 – Grades 6 and 9, and 1st -12th grade Instructional Special education
- Feb 1 – School Improvement Day, no instruction for Pre-K and K
- Feb. 2 – All kindergarten and instructional special education preschool (early childhood)
- Feb. 8 – Preschool tuition programs, Preschool for All, and grades 1, 2, 7 and 12
- Feb. 16 – Grades 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11