Plainfield Fire Protection District Receives Grant

Aug 20, 2020 @ 3:32pm
The Plainfield Fire Protection District is pleased to announce that we received a grant through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $361,454.55 for the purchase of new SCBA – Self Contained Breathing Apparatus units that firefighters wear while fighting fires. The Fire District is required to include $36,145.45 towards the SCBA purchase for a total amount of $397,600. The grant funds will be used to purchase 56 SCBA units. New SCBA units are lighter weight, have increased air capacity and with advancements in technology have a better overall design which will enhance firefighter safety. The Fire District is grateful to be awarded this grant.

